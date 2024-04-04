Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

Global markets watchdog proposes closer scrutiny of stock exchanges

By: Naija247news

Date:

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) – Global securities watchdog IOSCO on Thursday proposed detailed guidance on how regulators should supervise stock exchanges more closely to negate risks from changes in business practices.
IOSCO, which groups financial regulators from the United States, Europe, Asia and elsewhere, said that exchanges have increasingly become publicly listed companies over the past two decades while remaining self-regulatory in some cases.
Bourses have expanded geographically and diversified into technology and data services, IOSCO said in the report, opens new tab, citing partnerships with the likes of Google Cloud and Microsoft as exchanges have moved well beyond their traditional role of listing and trading stocks under a mutualised structure.
In Europe, Brexit has contributed to the increased cross-border operation of exchanges and other types of trading venues, it added.
“The market evolutions have influenced the way exchanges and exchange groups are organised, which can potentially create new conflicts of interest, as well as operational and organisational interdependencies,” IOSCO said.
“These may give rise to potential risks and challenges concerning the regulatory functions and responsibilities of exchanges, as well as supervisory issues.”
In some exchange groups with multiple boards, directors sit on several of the boards – a practice known as dual-hatting – to cut costs and complexity.
However, this practice could impair the ability of board members to act in the best interest of each exchange they serve, especially when there are diverging or competing interests within the exchange group or with shareholders, IOSCO said.
The report proposes six “good practices” for regulators to assess how exchanges are structured to ensure independence in the way bourses discharge their regulatory obligations, ensuring that controls are maintained at the level of each individual exchange in a group.
Regulators should also ensure adequate monitoring of the activities of multinational exchange groups operating in their jurisdiction, it added.
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Slavery tribunal? Africa and Caribbean unite on reparations
Next article
Ohanaeze plans talks with Lagos monarch, others for Kanu’s release
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire outbreak at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. There was an outbreak of fire...

Police arrest four suspects over attempt to burn IDP camp in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

Afreximbank and Sterling Bank Collaborate to Introduce Supply Chain Finance Solution in Nigeria

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Afreximbank, in collaboration with Sterling Bank, is set to...

Ohanaeze plans talks with Lagos monarch, others for Kanu’s release

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In a bid to secure the release of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire outbreak at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. There was an outbreak of fire...

Police arrest four suspects over attempt to burn IDP camp in Borno

CrimeWatch 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

Afreximbank and Sterling Bank Collaborate to Introduce Supply Chain Finance Solution in Nigeria

Financials 0
Afreximbank, in collaboration with Sterling Bank, is set to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com