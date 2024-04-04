Menu
FULL LIST: Alleged money laundering, other five-count charge against Bobrisky

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, April 4 filed a six-count charge against Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky.
Bobrisky will be arraigned on Friday, April 5 before Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

While the first four counts of the charge border on abuse of the Naira, the last two counts border on alleged money laundering.

The first count, as stated in the charge sheet filed by EFCC Prosecutor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Rotimi Oyedepo, alongside seven other lawyers, alleged that the socialite tampered with the sum of ₦400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Count two said Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu also tampered with another sum of ₦50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

Read Also: FULL LIST: Jail term, fine, other consequences for mutilation, abuse of naira notes
In count three, he’s also accused of spraying and tampering with another sum of ₦20,000 while dancing at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja, in December 2023.

While dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island, Bobrisky was reported to have sprayed and tampered with another sum of ₦20,000, count four stated.

In count five, the accused while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between September 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of ₦127. 7 million was paid into the company’s Ecobank account.

In count six, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another ₦53 million was paid into the company’s account thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.

