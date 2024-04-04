Freight Forwarders Reject New Haulage Rates for Eastern Seaports

Clearing agents, represented by the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), have voiced their opposition to the recently approved haulage rates for Eastern seaports by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

Frank Ogunojemite, the National President of APFFLON, expressed dissatisfaction with the newly approved rates, stating that they do not align with the current economic reality.

The NSC had disclosed the approval of revised haulage rates, citing considerations for cost moderation and cargo transport issues, claiming acceptance from all parties involved, including freight forwarders and truck owners.

However, Ogunojemite contested the NSC’s assertion of unanimous agreement, alleging coercion of some signatories during the negotiation process.

He emphasized that the approved rates were exorbitant and demonstrated insensitivity on the part of the negotiating parties, including the NSC as a government agency.

APFFLON urged the NSC to promptly reassess the rates downward, stressing their adverse impact on businesses and their disconnect from prevailing economic conditions.

Ogunojemite cautioned the NSC’s CEO, Mr. Pius Akuta, against tarnishing his legacy with decisions detrimental to stakeholders’ interests, advising him to prioritize public welfare in policy-making.

He highlighted the unrealistic nature of the new rates, citing a significant increase of up to 140 percent compared to previous tariffs.

Furthermore, APFFLON urged the Federal Government to adopt policies mindful of the prevailing economic challenges, considering the hardships faced by citizens in meeting basic needs.