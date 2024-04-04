Four Dies, Five Others Injured In Kwara Auto Crash

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four passengers were reported dead while five others sustained injuries in multiple auto crashes in Ayere village, Bode Saadu Highway in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident occurred, yesterday when one of the trucks carrying fertiliser and another eight passengers bus wrongfully overtook another vehicle without adequate view of the road ahead.

It was further gathered that in a bid to avoid colliding with an on coming truck, the passengers bus lost control and swerved to the side, thereby colliding with another incoming truck carrying tomatoes.

It was learned that 10 persons were involved in the crash, while four died on the spot, five others were injured.

Contacted, the Sector Command Public Education Officer, Mr. O. Basambo, who confirmed the incident said the five injured persons had been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.(www.naija247news.com).