Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Fire outbreak at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There was an outbreak of fire at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in the Ikeja area on Thursday afternoon.

A statement released by the service says the fire originated in the ICT room of the institutional hospital, situated at the Hematology Clinic of the Pre-Pharmacy block.

‘’Prompt action from the Ikeja Fire Station of the agency ensured that the fire was contained within the room of its origin, preventing it from spreading to other areas. The emergency alert was received at 14:22 hours on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from the fire service. Thanks to the diligent efforts of the responders, the fire was successfully extinguished without any casualties.”

The service says while the immediate threat has been neutralized, an investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police arrest four suspects over attempt to burn IDP camp in Borno
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrest four suspects over attempt to burn IDP camp in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

Afreximbank and Sterling Bank Collaborate to Introduce Supply Chain Finance Solution in Nigeria

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Afreximbank, in collaboration with Sterling Bank, is set to...

Ohanaeze plans talks with Lagos monarch, others for Kanu’s release

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In a bid to secure the release of the...

Global markets watchdog proposes closer scrutiny of stock exchanges

Naija247news Naija247news -
LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Global securities watchdog IOSCO...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrest four suspects over attempt to burn IDP camp in Borno

CrimeWatch 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

Afreximbank and Sterling Bank Collaborate to Introduce Supply Chain Finance Solution in Nigeria

Financials 0
Afreximbank, in collaboration with Sterling Bank, is set to...

Ohanaeze plans talks with Lagos monarch, others for Kanu’s release

South East 0
In a bid to secure the release of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com