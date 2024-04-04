Fire outbreak at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There was an outbreak of fire at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in the Ikeja area on Thursday afternoon.

A statement released by the service says the fire originated in the ICT room of the institutional hospital, situated at the Hematology Clinic of the Pre-Pharmacy block.

‘’Prompt action from the Ikeja Fire Station of the agency ensured that the fire was contained within the room of its origin, preventing it from spreading to other areas. The emergency alert was received at 14:22 hours on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from the fire service. Thanks to the diligent efforts of the responders, the fire was successfully extinguished without any casualties.”

The service says while the immediate threat has been neutralized, an investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.(www.naija247news.com).