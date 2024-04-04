Fire Guts Labour Party Chairman, Abure’s Abuja Residence

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Labour Party announced on Wednesday that a mysterious fire engulfed the Abuja residence of its national chairman, Julius Abure, in the early hours of the day.

In an official statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, it was revealed that the incident was believed to be an attempted assassination of the chairman.

According to the statement, “His home was consumed by a mysterious fire, igniting shortly after 1 am while Abure and his family were asleep.”

“A family member recounted the harrowing ordeal, describing how they were alerted by concerned neighbours and security personnel within the compound who raised the alarm,” the statement continued.

“Trapped by the flames, the entire family faced imminent danger as the fire had spread to block their escape route via the staircase,” it added.

“Thankfully, through a heroic effort by neighbours and security personnel, a window upstairs was forcefully opened, enabling Abure and his family to flee to safety.”

The Labour Party called for a thorough investigation into the incident, expressing grave concern over the safety and security of its members.(www.naija247news.com).