Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge, LASTMA warns against speeding

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a cautionary notice to motorists, emphasizing the importance of adhering to speed limits while traversing the extensive stretch of the recently repaired Third Mainland Bridge.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Wednesday by the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Toafiq, motorists were urged to pay close attention to all traffic signs and utilize the installed technological equipment linked to traffic management.

The Lagos State Government had earlier announced the planned reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday, April 4, 2024, as communicated by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official social media account last Saturday.

The statement conveyed, “Dear Lagos residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs.”

In late March, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works conducted an inspection of the repair work on the bridge alongside other Federal Government projects in Lagos.

To ensure the safety of drivers and facilitate prompt rescue operations on the bridge, LASTMA will deploy personnel, patrol cars, and recovery vehicles.

Taofiq reiterated, “Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary speeding while using the bridge and other link roads across the state.”

He further emphasized that the agency would bolster its presence with additional personnel and vehicles to uphold motorists’ safety and ensure timely intervention in case of emergencies on the bridge.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria, EU collaborate to reduce environmental waste
Next article
Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent Revealed
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Enugu Police rescue victims of Eke-Ebe Road kidnap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn capital through rights issue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc plans to raise...

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was a bearish session onthe...

Old Mutual Nigeria Sells Insurance Businesses to Emple Group

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Old Mutual Nigeria has finalized the sale of its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Enugu Police rescue victims of Eke-Ebe Road kidnap

Security News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn capital through rights issue

Companies & Markets 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc plans to raise...

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was a bearish session onthe...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com