FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge, LASTMA warns against speeding

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a cautionary notice to motorists, emphasizing the importance of adhering to speed limits while traversing the extensive stretch of the recently repaired Third Mainland Bridge.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Toafiq, motorists were urged to pay close attention to all traffic signs and utilize the installed technological equipment linked to traffic management.

The Lagos State Government had earlier announced the planned reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday, April 4, 2024, as communicated by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official social media account last Saturday.

The statement conveyed, “Dear Lagos residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs.”

In late March, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works conducted an inspection of the repair work on the bridge alongside other Federal Government projects in Lagos.

To ensure the safety of drivers and facilitate prompt rescue operations on the bridge, LASTMA will deploy personnel, patrol cars, and recovery vehicles.

Taofiq reiterated, “Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary speeding while using the bridge and other link roads across the state.”

He further emphasized that the agency would bolster its presence with additional personnel and vehicles to uphold motorists’ safety and ensure timely intervention in case of emergencies on the bridge.