Pollution

Nigeria, EU collaborate to reduce environmental waste

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

As part of its continuous efforts to address the menace of waste in the environment, the European Union,EU is collaborating with the Federal Government.

This year, the EU is joining the Federal Ministry of Environment, including other stakeholders around the globe to mark the International Zero Waste Day in Nigeria. This is the first time that the Day is being marked following its proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly last December.

Speaking during an event in Abuja to commemorate this year’s International Zero Waste Day with the theme: “Beat Waste,” Zissimos Vergos, Deputy Ambassador, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said, “This year’s theme “Beat Waste’ underscores the top priority to prevent waste from being created in the first place! The International Day of Zero Waste highlights both the importance of bolstering waste management globally, and the need to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns.

“Every year humanity generates between 2.1 billion and 2.3 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste. However, global waste management services are ill equipped to handle this, with 2.7 billion people lacking access to solid waste collection and only around 60 per cent of municipal solid waste being managed in controlled facilities.”

Zissimos explained that waste pollution does not only significantly threatens human well-being and economic prosperity, it is part of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution.

He stressed that without urgent action, annual municipal solid waste generation will hit 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050.

“Recognising this major challenge, the European Union initiated the Global Alliance on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency (GACERE), spearheaded by the EU and UNIDO, with support from the United Nations Environment Programme, and also joined by Nigeria. The initiative fosters international collaboration to address plastic pollution, including in the marine environments.

“It is in that vein that we partner with the Federal Ministry of Environment, currently co-chairing the Nigeria Circular Economy Working Group together with UNIDO. The group brings together all strategic stakeholders to boost the implementation of circular economy policies and practices at national and sub-national levels, with a view to an inclusive and green growth of the Nigerian economy.

“Our other contributions and achievements include the work on the National Policy on Waste Battery Management of 2021, support to NESREA on the National Environmental (Plastic Waste Control) Regulations of 2023, and last but not least the National Circular Economy Roadmap to be unveiled today,” he added.

Governors Consolidate State Taxes As CITN Seeks End to Unauthorized Tax Collections
FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge, LASTMA warns against speeding
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

