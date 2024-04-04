Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Enugu Police rescue victims of Eke-Ebe Road kidnap

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Enugu State has rescued, unhurt, persons abducted along the Eke/Ebe Road in Udi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state after a fierce gun battle with the abductors.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said that the gun battle and rescue happened at about 6:15 p.m. on March 31, 2024.

According to Ndukwe, police operatives serving in Ezinze Police Division, complemented by the Neighbourhood Watch Group, rescued the victims allegedly kidnapped on the same date at about 4:55 p.m., along Eke-Ebe Road.

He said that after a fierce gun battle with the abductors, they abandoned the victims and fled.

“The immediate rescue is due to the team’s swift response upon receipt of information alleging that the victims, who were plying the road in two Mercedes Benz 4Matic Jeeps, were abducted and taken into the forest.

“However, further operations to hunt down the abductors are ongoing,” he said.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had also condemned the viral video which allegedly showed that another police team responded to the incident, but without a clear knowledge of the location of the first responding team, and refused to go into the forest to rescue the same victims.

The Command’ Spokesman said: “This is even when the police operatives had only arrived at the scene and were awaiting necessary intelligence-guidance before proceeding into the forest, to avoid any form of collateral damage.

“The commissioner further described the allegations contained in the viral video as an unfortunate act of mischief that is obviously aimed at maligning and distracting the police from frontally tackling and purging Enugu State of die-hard criminals and their activities.

“The commissioner emphasizes that the video was without doubt a gimmick intended to misinform and mislead the public and the command will not waver in its quest to rid Enugu State of unrepentant criminals and their activities despite the mischievous distraction.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn capital through rights issue
Next article
Four Dies, Five Others Injured In Kwara Auto Crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Air Peace raises Lagos-London route capacity over rising demand

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has announced...

Fire Guts Labour Party Chairman, Abure’s Abuja Residence

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Labour Party announced on Wednesday...

EFCC Arrests Popular Cross-dresser Bobrisky In Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)...

Naira appreciates against Dollar 1.2% at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira appreciated against the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Air Peace raises Lagos-London route capacity over rising demand

Aviation 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has announced...

Fire Guts Labour Party Chairman, Abure’s Abuja Residence

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Labour Party announced on Wednesday...

EFCC Arrests Popular Cross-dresser Bobrisky In Lagos

Entertainment 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com