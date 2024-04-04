Electricity Consumers Decry Tariff Hike Amid Concerns of Wider Impact

Electricity consumers expressed dismay over a recent tariff hike, fearing it could spread despite limited targeting at Band A consumers. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) implemented a 300% increase for Band A consumers, raising rates to N225/kwh from N66.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Trade Union Congress (TUC), All Electricity Consumers’ Protection Forum (AECPF), and the Association for Public Policy Analysts (APPA) criticized the move as insensitive. Dr. Muda Yusuf, an economist, highlighted systemic issues in the power sector, emphasizing the need for fundamental reforms.

TUC’s Deputy President, Tommy Okon, decried the lack of 24-hour electricity supply and prioritization of revenue over welfare. APPA’s President, Princewill Okorie, questioned NERC’s motives, while consumer advocates like Adeola Ilori condemned the hike’s procedural irregularities.

Lanre Elatuyi, an electricity market analyst, linked the increase to economic factors but stressed the importance of service standards. NERC’s Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, defended the hike, citing infrastructure needs and reduced subsidies for Band A consumers.