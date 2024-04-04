EFCC Arrests Popular Cross-dresser Bobrisky In Lagos

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested popular social crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Naija247news reports that Bobrisky was arrested on Wednesday evening.

According to the EFCC spokesman when contacted, Bobrisky was arrested for mutilation of naira notes and not for his lifestyle as a cross-dresser.

“It is true our boys arrested him yesterday evening in Lagos for naira abuse. We don’t have anything to do with his lifestyle (being a cross-dresser). He was suspected of committing an economic crime and that was the reason for his arrest,” Oyewale explained.

Bobrisky’s arrest comes barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Police Force stated that it lacked enough evidence to arrest him for same-sex activities.

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday said it could not arrest Bobrisky over calls to arrest the crossdresser.(www.naija247news.com).