Economic growth

Binance Executive Detained in Nigeria Pleads Innocence, Family Desperate for Release

By: Naija247news

Date:

Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan has been detained in Nigeria, with the company absolving him of involvement in their issues with the Nigerian government. Gambaryan’s wife has appealed to authorities for his release, citing his innocence and deep respect for Nigeria. She describes him as a dedicated father and husband.

Gambaryan’s company, Binance, has also called for his release, highlighting his global reputation as a law enforcement advocate. They stress his role in assisting Nigerian law enforcement agencies and his commitment to compliance and regulatory practices. Binance emphasizes Gambaryan’s lack of decision-making power in the company and requests his release while discussions with Nigerian officials continue.

