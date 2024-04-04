Menu
Being father of twins best feeling ever – Davido

By: Naija247news

Date:

Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has expressed his joy at being a father of twins, describing it as the “best feeling ever.”

The DMW boss shared his delight in a recent interview with Billboard, revealing that contrary to expectations, raising the twins has been a joyful experience.

Despite initial concerns from others about the challenges of raising twins, Davido revealed that his twins have brought immense joy to his life.

He noted that they are blessed with calmness, rarely crying, and are growing rapidly.

Reflecting on the arrival of his twins, Davido shared, “I remember when they came, everybody was saying, ‘They have twins, blah, blah, blah. It’s gonna be hard.’ But, my twins are blessed. They don’t even cry. They’re just calm and they’re just growing so fast. It’s just a blessing. Thank God for everything really.”

Davido also touched on his highly anticipated forthcoming album. He assured fans that the album is set to be released this year.

The singer teased a potential collaboration with Chris Brown, hinting that it will feature on the American star’s upcoming album scheduled to drop in two weeks.

“I got more music with Chris Brown coming out in about two or three weeks on his album,” he adds. I’m in South Africa right now, and I’m working with a lot of Amapiano artists as well. Definitely, the album is coming.”

