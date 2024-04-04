Menu
South West

APC Chooses Direct Voting for Ondo Governorship Primary, Raises N720 Million in Form Sales

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted for direct voting in its Ondo state Governorship Primary Election set for April 20. It’s been reported that the party may have generated approximately N720 million from the sale of forms for the event.

As of the deadline on Wednesday, a total of 16 aspirants acquired the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the primary. Among them, 14 male aspirants purchased the forms for N50 million each, while two female contenders paid N10 million each for the expression of interest form. The party provided concessions for female aspirants and persons with disabilities, exempting them from the N40 million fee for nomination forms.

Regarding the primary mode, the Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the decision. Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru, confirmed the development on Wednesday night.

