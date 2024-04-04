Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent Revealed

According to Anthony Joshua’s close friend Derek Chisora, the former two-time world champion will not be facing Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk next.

After Joshua’s impressive knockout victory against Francis Ngannou last month, which promised him a shot at the undisputed world titles, it was widely anticipated that he would be next in line to face either Fury or Usyk. However, Chisora has revealed a different plan.

Chisora disclosed that Joshua is expected to headline a Wembley Stadium event later this year, organized by Queensbury Promotions. The plan is for Joshua to fight the winner of the Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic bout at Wembley.

“He will fight the winner of Daniel Dubois and Hrgovic in Wembley. F*** it, I’ve got a big mouth. That’s the plan. It’s gonna be a sick, a little adventure for Turki Alalshikh to bring it back to London,” Chisora stated in an interview with iFL TV.

The potential fight between Dubois and Hrgovic is expected to take place on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s undisputed clash in Saudi Arabia on June 1. If Fury or Usyk is mandated to fight their IBF mandatory challenger Hrgovic, the bout between Dubois and Hrgovic could be for the IBF world title.

Additionally, rumors suggest that another significant heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang might also feature on the card.

While Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes that a fight between Joshua and Fury could happen if Fury defeats Usyk, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren insists on honoring the two-fight undisputed deal. This could potentially delay a showdown between Fury and Joshua until March.

Hearn asserts that Joshua is now the best heavyweight in the world after his remarkable performance against Ngannou, extending his unbeaten streak to four fights. However, Fury quickly reminded everyone of Joshua’s losses to Usyk, suggesting that the real boxing action lies between him and Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world championship title.