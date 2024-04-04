“Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds)” rakes in N101.2m in 5 days

Eniola Ajao’s debut cinema production, “Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds)”, has grossed N101.2 million within five days of its release.

FilmOne Entertainment, disclosed this on Thursday via its instagram handle, @filmoneng.

The epic film was released nationwide on Friday, March 29.

The film distribution company wrote: “The Beast has conquered!!!

“Ajakaju: Besst of Two Worlds is making all the waves in the cinemas nationwide hitting 101.2m at the box office in five days.

“Nigerians are not playing on this one. Thank you for trusting every movie we dish out .”

Ajakaju explores the plight of a king facing exile due to his wives’ inability to conceive a male heir.

To ensure the continuity of his dynasty, he marries a woman from another realm, leading to unforeseen turmoil and a battle for his legacy.

(NAN)