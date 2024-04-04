Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

“Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds)” rakes in N101.2m in 5 days

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Eniola Ajao’s debut cinema production, “Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds)”, has grossed N101.2 million within five days of its release.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

FilmOne Entertainment, disclosed this on Thursday via its instagram handle, @filmoneng.

The epic film was released nationwide on Friday, March 29.

The film distribution company wrote: “The Beast has conquered!!!

“Ajakaju: Besst of Two Worlds is making all the waves in the cinemas nationwide hitting 101.2m at the box office in five days.

“Nigerians are not playing on this one. Thank you for trusting every movie we dish out .”

 

 

Ajakaju explores the plight of a king facing exile due to his wives’ inability to conceive a male heir.

To ensure the continuity of his dynasty, he marries a woman from another realm, leading to unforeseen turmoil and a battle for his legacy.

(NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Binance Tax Evasion Trial Adjourned as EFCC Fails to Serve Charge
Next article
Being father of twins best feeling ever – Davido
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Notore Chemical Industries Plc Reports N21.55b Revenue in 2023

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Notore Chemical Industries Plc has reported a revenue of...

2027 presidency: Has Peter Obi missed the boat? By Olu Fasan

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAST week, the Labour Party held its controversial national convention during which...

VeryDarkMan mocks Bobrisky over EFCC’s arrest

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Controversial activist VeryDarkMan has reacted to the arrest of...

Tinubu backs calls for direct election for ECOWAS Parliamentarians

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Tinubu has pledged his support for a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Notore Chemical Industries Plc Reports N21.55b Revenue in 2023

Financials 0
  Notore Chemical Industries Plc has reported a revenue of...

2027 presidency: Has Peter Obi missed the boat? By Olu Fasan

Nigerianism 0
LAST week, the Labour Party held its controversial national convention during which...

VeryDarkMan mocks Bobrisky over EFCC’s arrest

Lifestyle News 0
Controversial activist VeryDarkMan has reacted to the arrest of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com