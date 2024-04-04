Air Peace raises Lagos-London route capacity over rising demand

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has announced an increase in capacity for its Lagos-London route in response to surging demands.

This was disclosed via the airline’s official Facebook account on Wednesday.

With more seats now available, travellers interested in flying to London with Air Peace have additional options to choose from.

The statement read:

“Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route. This means that more seats are now available.

“Air Peace would like to thank the Nigerian population, both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom, for their support. We do not take it for granted, and we will be doing our best to continue to make the whole country proud.”

The airline conducted its inaugural flight to London with 260 passengers aboard a Boeing 777, which has a capacity of 274 seats, on Saturday. The route will be served daily from Lagos.

The move has disrupted market dynamics, prompting foreign airlines that previously enjoyed exclusivity on the route to reconsider their pricing strategies.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, revealed that tickets for Lagos-London flights with his company were sold out until September.

During an interview with Arise TV on Monday, Onyema stated that the airline currently possesses over 30 aircraft and has placed orders for an additional 33.(www.naija247news.com).