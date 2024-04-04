Menu
Banks & Finance

Access Bank Unveils 901 Connect: Revolutionizing Banking Convenience

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Access Bank Plc has launched its groundbreaking offline banking platform, www.901.ng, offering customers a seamless digital channel for uninterrupted transactions.

This innovative solution bridges the gap for customers facing internet connectivity challenges, ensuring secure access to financial services anytime, anywhere.

Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, emphasized the importance of technology in enhancing banking experiences. He highlighted the platform’s commitment to empowering individuals and businesses to manage their finances confidently, even in offline environments.

Njideka Esomeju, Group Head of Consumer Banking, reaffirmed Access Bank’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. She emphasized the platform’s simplicity and features, including no extra fees, no internet subscription requirements, and easy access to basic banking services.

Oluremi Gabriel, Head of Digital Channels at Access Bank, highlighted the platform’s data-driven approach, ensuring customer needs are met seamlessly, with or without data.

Access Bank’s launch of 901 Connect underscores its commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric financial solutions, redefining banking experiences in Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

