“Abia State Governor Seeks Naval Support for Enhanced Security”

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has appealed to Naval authorities for additional personnel to bolster security efforts in the state.

During a meeting with Rear Admiral Ignatius Albara, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Lagos, Otti emphasized the paramount importance of security to his administration’s agenda.

He highlighted the successful collaboration between various security outfits in Abia State over the past 10 months, particularly mentioning Operation Crush, an inter-agency initiative dedicated to ensuring maximum security.

Expressing gratitude for the support received from the Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance, Otti requested further assistance from the Naval authorities in terms of personnel.

In response, Rear Admiral Albara commended Otti for his administration’s achievements and assured him of the Navy’s commitment to supporting security efforts in the state.

Commandant O.E. Eyitayo of the Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance also expressed appreciation for Otti’s support, noting the positive impact it has had on their operations.