Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

“Abia State Governor Seeks Naval Support for Enhanced Security”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has appealed to Naval authorities for additional personnel to bolster security efforts in the state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a meeting with Rear Admiral Ignatius Albara, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Lagos, Otti emphasized the paramount importance of security to his administration’s agenda.

He highlighted the successful collaboration between various security outfits in Abia State over the past 10 months, particularly mentioning Operation Crush, an inter-agency initiative dedicated to ensuring maximum security.

Expressing gratitude for the support received from the Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance, Otti requested further assistance from the Naval authorities in terms of personnel.

In response, Rear Admiral Albara commended Otti for his administration’s achievements and assured him of the Navy’s commitment to supporting security efforts in the state.

Commandant O.E. Eyitayo of the Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance also expressed appreciation for Otti’s support, noting the positive impact it has had on their operations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Idris Okuneye aka ‘Bobrisky’ fails to meet EFCC bail conditions
Next article
“Ibadan Elders Mediate Ladoja, Kingmakers’ Olubadan Succession Dispute”
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Decision in Trial Objection

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB, has lodged...

“Ibadan Elders Mediate Ladoja, Kingmakers’ Olubadan Succession Dispute”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In a bid to resolve the deadlock between Otun...

JUST IN: Idris Okuneye aka ‘Bobrisky’ fails to meet EFCC bail conditions

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky, has...

Wizkid’s Essence introduced the world to Afrobeat – Blaqbonez

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Popular rapper, Emeka Akumefule, also recognised as Blaqbonez, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Decision in Trial Objection

South South 0
Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB, has lodged...

“Ibadan Elders Mediate Ladoja, Kingmakers’ Olubadan Succession Dispute”

South West 0
In a bid to resolve the deadlock between Otun...

JUST IN: Idris Okuneye aka ‘Bobrisky’ fails to meet EFCC bail conditions

Lifestyle News 0
Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com