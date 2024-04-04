Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Abducted Kogi varsity student escapes from kidnappers in Enugu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A kidnapped 200-level female student of library and information science of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Janet Kyeme, has escaped from her abductors in Enugu State.

The student was said to have disappeared on her way to attend lectures at the university in the first week of March 2024.

It was gathered that she boarded a motorcycle from her family house at the Zango – Army Barracks area of Lokoja to the institution’s main campus at Felele but never returned home. and her phone was switched off.

It was learnt that Miss Kyeme was declared missing by her foster father, school authorities and the security operatives.

A family source said that they were apprehensive over the manner of her disappearance as her abductors did not call to place a ransom, fueling speculations that she must have been kidnapped for ritual purposes.

According to the Daily Trust, Janet escaped from her abductors in a bush in Enugu metropolis.

One Pastor Joseph, a friend to her foster father, celebrated her escape from death last Sunday with thanksgiving to God.

“Her foster father got a call from Jos, Plateau State, that Janet escaped from her abductors in a bush in a community in Enugu and reunited with her biological family in Jos,” he said.

“She escaped from where she was kept in the bush, wandering for hours in the bush until she got to a settlement where a person helped her to call a cousin living in Enugu.

“Her cousin later located the place and rescued her and ferried her to Jos immediately.”

He added that prior to her escape, security operatives tracked her movement to Enugu. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops Intercepts Large Quantity of Drugs in Ogun
Next article
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity rumours
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity rumours

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has petitioned...

Troops Intercepts Large Quantity of Drugs in Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the 35 Artillery Brigade...

Three arrested for abducting 10-year-old boy in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three individuals, including a private driver...

Air Peace raises Lagos-London route capacity over rising demand

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has announced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity rumours

Gospel News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has petitioned...

Troops Intercepts Large Quantity of Drugs in Ogun

CrimeWatch 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the 35 Artillery Brigade...

Three arrested for abducting 10-year-old boy in Lagos

Top Stories 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three individuals, including a private driver...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com