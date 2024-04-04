Abducted Kogi varsity student escapes from kidnappers in Enugu

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A kidnapped 200-level female student of library and information science of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Janet Kyeme, has escaped from her abductors in Enugu State.

The student was said to have disappeared on her way to attend lectures at the university in the first week of March 2024.

It was gathered that she boarded a motorcycle from her family house at the Zango – Army Barracks area of Lokoja to the institution’s main campus at Felele but never returned home. and her phone was switched off.

It was learnt that Miss Kyeme was declared missing by her foster father, school authorities and the security operatives.

A family source said that they were apprehensive over the manner of her disappearance as her abductors did not call to place a ransom, fueling speculations that she must have been kidnapped for ritual purposes.

According to the Daily Trust, Janet escaped from her abductors in a bush in Enugu metropolis.

One Pastor Joseph, a friend to her foster father, celebrated her escape from death last Sunday with thanksgiving to God.

“Her foster father got a call from Jos, Plateau State, that Janet escaped from her abductors in a bush in a community in Enugu and reunited with her biological family in Jos,” he said.

“She escaped from where she was kept in the bush, wandering for hours in the bush until she got to a settlement where a person helped her to call a cousin living in Enugu.

“Her cousin later located the place and rescued her and ferried her to Jos immediately.”

He added that prior to her escape, security operatives tracked her movement to Enugu. (www.naija247news.com).