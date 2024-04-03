‘Your land was allocated without propal approval’ — Wike speaks on demolition of estate in Abuja

FCT Minister Wike: Land Allocated to Real Estate Firm Without Approval

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, has revealed that the land allocated to Praco International Limited, a real estate firm, was done without proper approval.

Background:

Last week, Praco International Limited accused the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) of carrying out an “illegal” demolition of its property in Abuja. Chukwudubem Ezekwelu, the firm’s project manager, stated that despite having authentic and lawful title and approvals for the property, it was demolished. The estate, situated at plot 581, cadastral zone, Kugbo, was allegedly demolished despite a substantive court order from an FCT high court.

Wike’s Statement:

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike disclosed that during the period when the land was allocated to the estate developers, there was no minister in the FCT. He recounted having a meeting with the estate developers where he instructed them to halt construction until a final decision was made. Wike expressed frustration at the estate developers’ disregard for his instructions, as they proceeded with fencing and land allocation, even initiating legal action against him as the FCT minister.

Wike emphasized the need for a thorough review of the situation and highlighted the involvement of external solicitors to advise on the matter. He criticized the actions of the estate developers, accusing them of attempting to manipulate the situation and ignoring regulatory procedures.