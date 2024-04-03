Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

‘Your land was allocated without propal approval’ — Wike speaks on demolition of estate in Abuja

By: Naija247news

Date:

FCT Minister Wike: Land Allocated to Real Estate Firm Without Approval

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, has revealed that the land allocated to Praco International Limited, a real estate firm, was done without proper approval.

Background:
Last week, Praco International Limited accused the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) of carrying out an “illegal” demolition of its property in Abuja. Chukwudubem Ezekwelu, the firm’s project manager, stated that despite having authentic and lawful title and approvals for the property, it was demolished. The estate, situated at plot 581, cadastral zone, Kugbo, was allegedly demolished despite a substantive court order from an FCT high court.

Wike’s Statement:
Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike disclosed that during the period when the land was allocated to the estate developers, there was no minister in the FCT. He recounted having a meeting with the estate developers where he instructed them to halt construction until a final decision was made. Wike expressed frustration at the estate developers’ disregard for his instructions, as they proceeded with fencing and land allocation, even initiating legal action against him as the FCT minister.

Wike emphasized the need for a thorough review of the situation and highlighted the involvement of external solicitors to advise on the matter. He criticized the actions of the estate developers, accusing them of attempting to manipulate the situation and ignoring regulatory procedures.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ex-international, Segun Odegbami loses son
Next article
Forbes: Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Otedola Lead 2024 Richest Nigerians List
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Forbes: Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Otedola Lead 2024 Richest Nigerians List

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Despite the economic challenges facing Nigeria, Forbes has released...

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami loses son

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ex-International, Segun Odegbami, has lost his son, Oluwagbeminiyi, after...

Ex NLC president, Ali Ciroma is dead

Naija247news Naija247news -
A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ali...

Why Bobrisky, others can’t be arrested – Police

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigeria Police has opened up on why the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Forbes: Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Otedola Lead 2024 Richest Nigerians List

Lifestyle News 0
Despite the economic challenges facing Nigeria, Forbes has released...

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami loses son

Nigeria Football Federation 0
Ex-International, Segun Odegbami, has lost his son, Oluwagbeminiyi, after...

Ex NLC president, Ali Ciroma is dead

Top Stories 0
A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ali...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading