Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Why the police cannot arrest crossdressers in Nigeria – Police Force PRO

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi has shared reasons why crossdressers in Nigeria cannot be arrested or prosecuted.

The PRO was asked how the police are responding to the crossdressing crisis in Nigeria involving the likes of Bobrisky, James Brown, Jay Boogie and so on during an interview on Channels TV.

According to Muyiwa Adejobi, certain cases are extremely challenging to prove. Citing rape case as an example, he said that there are numerous elements that need to be proven and failing to prove one of them could result in a case being dismissed in court.

In his opinion, you cannot arrest someone you want to prosecute without having credible evidence against them.

He further stated that crossdressing is not illegal in Nigeria to the best of his knowledge but the allegations on crossdressers are based on natural offences and requires credible evidence to be prosecuted.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A-level results during DE registration
Next article
Indian police arrest three Nigerians for drug trafficking
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

”Marriage is about sharing. You share everything including infection- Etinosa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared her...

Indian police arrest three Nigerians for drug trafficking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in...

JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A-level results during DE registration

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

One dies as bus driver rams into vehicles in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be identified male pedestrian was...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

”Marriage is about sharing. You share everything including infection- Etinosa

Entertainment 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared her...

Indian police arrest three Nigerians for drug trafficking

Regions 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in...

JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A-level results during DE registration

JAMB 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading