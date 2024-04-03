Why the police cannot arrest crossdressers in Nigeria – Police Force PRO

April 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi has shared reasons why crossdressers in Nigeria cannot be arrested or prosecuted.

The PRO was asked how the police are responding to the crossdressing crisis in Nigeria involving the likes of Bobrisky, James Brown, Jay Boogie and so on during an interview on Channels TV.

According to Muyiwa Adejobi, certain cases are extremely challenging to prove. Citing rape case as an example, he said that there are numerous elements that need to be proven and failing to prove one of them could result in a case being dismissed in court.

In his opinion, you cannot arrest someone you want to prosecute without having credible evidence against them.

He further stated that crossdressing is not illegal in Nigeria to the best of his knowledge but the allegations on crossdressers are based on natural offences and requires credible evidence to be prosecuted.(www.naija247news.com).