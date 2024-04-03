Menu
Lifestyle News

Why S3x cannot be separated from music industry – Terry G

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, Nigerian singer Terry G ignited a spirited discussion by asserting the indispensable role of sex in the music industry. Known as the ‘Akpako Master,’ Terry G argued that music and sex are inseparable, with females serving as the primary inspiration and driving force behind the industry’s vitality.

**Body:**
During the podcast episode co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, and Toun Cole, Terry G made provocative statements regarding the intersection of music and sexuality. He boldly claimed that music devoid of sexual undertones would lack substance, describing sex as the lifeblood of the industry.

Terry G elaborated on his stance by emphasizing the pivotal role of females in shaping musical creativity and commercial success. According to him, women are not only the inspiration for many songs but also crucial for selling music in the competitive market.

The singer’s remarks have sparked debate within the music community, with some echoing his sentiments while others question the portrayal of women as mere objects of sexual allure in the industry. Terry G’s perspective sheds light on the complex dynamics and controversies surrounding sexuality and gender in music, prompting reflection on the industry’s values and norms.

As discussions continue, Terry G’s bold statements serve as a catalyst for introspection and dialogue about the intertwined relationship between music, sex, and gender dynamics in contemporary culture.

