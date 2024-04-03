Why Bobrisky, others can’t be arrested – Police

The Nigeria Police has opened up on why the Force cannot arrest crossdressers in Nigeria.

In an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that they cannot be arrested because it is a very tricky situation.

He established that cross-dressing is not yet a punishable offence in Nigeria

He also stated that even if there might be allegations of people who cross-dress also being a part of the LGBTQ community, there is no specific evidence to back that up, hence they cannot take them to court.

“There are some cases that are always very difficult to prove. I’m not ruling out that we have many of them. Let us be reasonable, you can’t have someone you want to prosecute without having credible evidences against them. I have not read anywhere where crossdressing is an offence in Nigeria.

“Some of them that are into crossdressing, the allegation is that they are into something else. That’s where the problem lies. We need to have enough proof, credible evidence to prove that they are actually into that. All those offences are natural offences in Nigeria and they are punishable under our laws”.

Adejobi’s comment comes at a time when some Nigerians question the moral stance of crossdresser Bobrisky, who was recently named the best female dressed at a movie premier by Eniola Ajao.