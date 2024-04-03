Unilever Nigeria post N21.9 billion pre-tax profit in 2023. 

April 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unilever Nigeria posted a pre-tax profit of N21.9 billion in 2023, representing a 151% growth from the N8.7 billion posted in 2022.

According to the company’s audited financial statements for 2023, it recorded a revenue N103.9 billion, representing a 51.3% growth from the N68.6 billion posted in 2022.

According to the financial statement, the company’s profit after tax in 2023 was put at N16.4 billion, marking a 205% increase from the N5.4 billion posted in 2022.

However, with the discontinuation of certain operations, the company incurred a loss of N8.0 billion, thus taking its net profit for the year to N8.4 billion.

During the year, the group’s nutrition products generated N63.3 billion in revenue, while personal care products generated N33.1 billion in revenue. The group’s discontinued home care operations generated N10.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

Revenue: N103.9 billion, +51.3% YoY

Cost of sales: N67.9 billion, +61.4% YoY

Gross profit: N36.0 billion, +35.4% YoY

Selling and distribution expenses: N4.1 billion, +42.3% YoY

Marketing and administrative expenses: N16.0 billion, +7.5% YoY

Operating profit: N20.3 billion, +139.8% YoY

Profit before taxation: N21.9 billion, +151.0% YoY

Profit for the year: N8.4 billion, +88.9% YoY

Earnings per share: N2.86, +204.3% YoY

Total assets: N116.3 billion, -7.2% YoY. (www.naija247news.com).