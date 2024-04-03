UnEnding Electricity Blackouts Persist Across Nigeria as DisCos Cite Reasons

Despite the ongoing economic challenges in Nigeria, the nation continues to grapple with persistent electricity blackouts, leaving consumers frustrated and businesses struggling to cope. Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) reiterated their reasons for the continued power outages, pointing to various factors contributing to the situation.

Consumers across different states lamented the worsening power situation, noting that it has deteriorated since January compared to the previous year. Catherine Odeyingbo, a frozen foods seller in Ikeja, Lagos, expressed her frustration, highlighting a significant decline in daily power supply, which has severely impacted her business operations.

Similarly, Goriola Olusanya, a sachet water producer in Ibeju-Lekki, emphasized the unbearable cost of running his business due to the unreliable electricity supply. He criticized the DisCos for their failure to provide consistent power, forcing businesses like his to rely heavily on expensive alternatives like diesel generators.

The power cuts have not only affected residential areas but also industrial clusters in major cities like Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt. These areas, known for preferential power supply, are now experiencing significantly reduced electricity supply, exacerbating the challenges faced by businesses.

The recurrent collapse of the national grid has further exacerbated the power crisis, leading to prolonged outages across the country. Residents, such as James Okon in the Federal Capital Territory, expressed frustration with the situation, citing the lack of tangible improvements in the power sector.

In response, the DisCos apologized for the inconvenience caused by the outages, citing low generation, weak transmission, vandalism, debts, and programmed upgrades of electric facilities as the primary reasons for the blackouts. Despite their assurances, many consumers remain dissatisfied with the lack of tangible solutions to the power crisis.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government assured Nigerians that efforts are underway to address the root causes of the problems in the power sector. Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the situation, urging patience from electricity consumers nationwide.

Additionally, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced new regulations requiring DisCos to procure a portion of their energy from embedded generation sources, with a deadline set for April 1, 2025. The government’s directive to withdraw licenses of non-performing DisCos further underscores its determination to hold stakeholders accountable for performance in the power sector.

As Nigerians continue to endure the challenges posed by persistent electricity blackouts, there remains a pressing need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to implement lasting solutions and ensure reliable power supply across the nation.