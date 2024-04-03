Menu
Infrastructure

UnEnding Electricity Blackouts Persist Across Nigeria as DisCos Cite Reasons

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Despite the ongoing economic challenges in Nigeria, the nation continues to grapple with persistent electricity blackouts, leaving consumers frustrated and businesses struggling to cope. Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) reiterated their reasons for the continued power outages, pointing to various factors contributing to the situation.

Consumers across different states lamented the worsening power situation, noting that it has deteriorated since January compared to the previous year. Catherine Odeyingbo, a frozen foods seller in Ikeja, Lagos, expressed her frustration, highlighting a significant decline in daily power supply, which has severely impacted her business operations.

Similarly, Goriola Olusanya, a sachet water producer in Ibeju-Lekki, emphasized the unbearable cost of running his business due to the unreliable electricity supply. He criticized the DisCos for their failure to provide consistent power, forcing businesses like his to rely heavily on expensive alternatives like diesel generators.

The power cuts have not only affected residential areas but also industrial clusters in major cities like Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt. These areas, known for preferential power supply, are now experiencing significantly reduced electricity supply, exacerbating the challenges faced by businesses.

The recurrent collapse of the national grid has further exacerbated the power crisis, leading to prolonged outages across the country. Residents, such as James Okon in the Federal Capital Territory, expressed frustration with the situation, citing the lack of tangible improvements in the power sector.

In response, the DisCos apologized for the inconvenience caused by the outages, citing low generation, weak transmission, vandalism, debts, and programmed upgrades of electric facilities as the primary reasons for the blackouts. Despite their assurances, many consumers remain dissatisfied with the lack of tangible solutions to the power crisis.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government assured Nigerians that efforts are underway to address the root causes of the problems in the power sector. Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the situation, urging patience from electricity consumers nationwide.

Additionally, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced new regulations requiring DisCos to procure a portion of their energy from embedded generation sources, with a deadline set for April 1, 2025. The government’s directive to withdraw licenses of non-performing DisCos further underscores its determination to hold stakeholders accountable for performance in the power sector.

As Nigerians continue to endure the challenges posed by persistent electricity blackouts, there remains a pressing need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to implement lasting solutions and ensure reliable power supply across the nation.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

