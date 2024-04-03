Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

U.S. Mayor Applauds Tinubu Administration’s Efforts in Tackling Forex Crisis and Resetting Nigerian Economy

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

The Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, Mike Arnold, has commended the Tinubu Administration in Nigeria for its proactive measures in addressing the foreign exchange (forex) crisis and implementing reforms to reset the country’s economy. Mayor Arnold expressed his support during a reception held at the official performance center of the San Antonio Spurs, a new $500 million facility built by the U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) team in San Antonio.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Arnold highlighted Nigeria’s successful efforts in tackling the forex crisis and closing loopholes exploited by institutions like Binance to profit from the country’s economy. He specifically praised the actions taken by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, including the arrest of two Binance executives, one of whom is already facing trial for economic sabotage.

Mayor Arnold also lauded the #GrowNairaBuyNaija campaign initiated by Nigerian author and activist Reno Omokri, noting its role in promoting Nigerian corporations such as Glo, Dangote, and Innoson to an American audience. He encouraged Nigerians to support his petition to build infrastructure for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria, accessible at www.idpjustice.org.

During the event, star player Gorgui Dieng delivered a message of solidarity with the Nigerian people and expressed gratitude to Omokri for his visit. Dieng encouraged Nigerian youths to explore sports as a pathway to personal development.

Phil Collins, one of the coaches/officials of the San Antonio Spurs, led a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, providing attendees with insights into the club’s operations and training programs.

The Mayor’s remarks underscored the international recognition of Nigeria’s efforts to address economic challenges and implement reforms aimed at fostering sustainable growth and development.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

