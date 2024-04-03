Menu
Dividends&Earnings

Transcorp Hotels Plc Records Stellar 2023 Financial Performance

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has reported impressive financial results for the full year 2023, demonstrating substantial growth and profitability.

In its audited full-year results filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Transcorp Hotels revealed a record-breaking revenue of N41.5 billion for the year, representing a remarkable 36% increase compared to the previous year’s revenue of N30.4 billion.

Operating income also witnessed significant growth, surging by 50% to N13.1 billion in December 2023, up from N8.8 billion in December 2022.

The company’s profit for the year experienced extraordinary growth, soaring by an impressive 133% from N2.6 billion in December 2022 to N6.1 billion in December 2023.

Additionally, total assets saw a notable 5% increase, reaching N126.1 billion in December 2023, compared to N120.5 billion in December 2022.

The outstanding performance was attributed to Transcorp Hotels’ unwavering commitment to excellence, dedication to guest satisfaction, and resilient operational strategies.

According to Dupe Olusola, the Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels, strategic investments in innovative initiatives aligned with growth objectives played a pivotal role in surpassing previous records.

Notably, investments in the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja contributed to significant increases in occupancy rates and guest satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Transcorp Hotels is set to continue its growth trajectory with the planned opening of a new 5,000-capacity event center within the Transcorp Hilton Abuja premises in the second half of 2024.

This world-class facility is expected to further enhance the company’s revenue streams and solidify its position as a leader in the African hospitality industry.

The impressive financial results underscore Transcorp Hotels’ commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences while driving sustainable growth and profitability for its stakeholders.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

