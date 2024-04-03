Transcorp grows profit by 92.85%, declares 10 kobo dividend to shareholders

April 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has declared a final dividend of 10 kobo for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported revenue of N196.99 billion for the 12 months period, up by 47.32% from N133.72 billion reported in 2022.

Profit after tax of N32.475 billion was achieved for the year under review, up by 92.85% from N16.84 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Transcorp stands at 80 kobo

At the share price of N14, the P/E ratio of Transcorp stands at 17.52x with earnings yield of 5.71%.(www.naija247news.com).