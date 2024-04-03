Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Transcorp grows profit by 92.85%, declares 10 kobo dividend to shareholders

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has declared a final dividend of 10 kobo for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported revenue of N196.99 billion for the 12 months period, up by 47.32% from N133.72 billion reported in 2022.

Profit after tax of N32.475 billion was achieved for the year under review, up by 92.85% from N16.84 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Transcorp stands at 80 kobo

At the share price of N14, the P/E ratio of Transcorp stands at 17.52x with earnings yield of 5.71%.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BUA Foods Plc reports N729.4bn as turnover, declares N5.50 dividend to shareholders
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BUA Foods Plc reports N729.4bn as turnover, declares N5.50 dividend to shareholders

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Directors of BUA...

Zenith Bank Named Nigeria’s Best Bank for the Fourth Year in the Last Five at Global Finance Awards 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as...

International Breweries appoints Temitope Oguntokun as executive director

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of International Breweries Plc...

Nigeria’s External Reserves Soar to $33.88bn As Forex Turnover Up $12.68 bn in Q1’24

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria's recent measures to liberalize...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BUA Foods Plc reports N729.4bn as turnover, declares N5.50 dividend to shareholders

Companies & Markets 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Directors of BUA...

Zenith Bank Named Nigeria’s Best Bank for the Fourth Year in the Last Five at Global Finance Awards 2024

Companies & Markets 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as...

International Breweries appoints Temitope Oguntokun as executive director

Companies & Markets 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of International Breweries Plc...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading