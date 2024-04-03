Menu
Financial Markets

Top Ten Nigerian Stockbrokers Dominate Q1 Equity Trading with N309.9 Billion

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, only ten Nigerian stockbroking firms commanded the majority share of equities traded on the Bourse, amounting to N309.9 billion, representing 57.43 percent of the total traded value.

United Capital Securities Leads with N80.355 Billion

United Capital Securities Limited emerged at the forefront, facilitating equities transactions valued at N80.355 billion, accounting for 14.89 percent of the total.

Following closely behind is Cardinalstone Securities Limited, which conducted trades worth N49.908 billion, capturing 9.25 percent of the market share.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers and EFG Hermes Nigeria Follow Suit

In the same period, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited and EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited held significant positions, with equities transactions valued at N46.295 billion (8.58 percent) and N24.064 billion (4.46 percent), respectively.

Other Notable Performers

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, and Cordros Securities Limited also contributed substantially to the equity market, transacting N20.621 billion (3.82 percent), N20.220 billion (3.75 percent), and N18.909 billion (3.50 percent), respectively.

Rounding off the Top Ten
Completing the top ten list are Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited, Apel Asset Limited, and Readings Investments Limited, with transactions valued at N18.210 billion (3.37 percent), N17.103 billion (3.17 percent), and N14.286 billion (2.65 percent), respectively.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

