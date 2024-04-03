Menu
Taylor Swift Joins Billionaires Club, Earns $1.1 Billion from Music Career

By: The Editor

Date:

Forbes reports that Taylor Swift has been listed among the world’s billionaires, with her Eras Tour, spanning 152 shows and five continents, generating over $1 billion (£800 million) in revenue.

The 34-year-old star, who clinched the album of the year award for the fourth time at this year’s Grammy Awards, is now reported to have amassed a fortune of $1.1 billion (£874 million).

Forbes notes that this estimate is derived from the value of Swift’s music, proceeds from her global tour, and her real estate portfolio.

According to Forbes, the singer is the only musician to have accumulated so much money solely from her songs and performances.

The Editor
The Editor

