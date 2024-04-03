Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any wrongdoing in the aftermath of his altercation with Trabzonspor fans last month, as confirmed by Turkish sources.

The incident unfolded following a Turkish Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Fenerbahce.

Chaos ensued as Trabzonspor supporters invaded the pitch, leading to a brawl in which the Super Eagles defender found himself involved.

Initially charged with misconduct by the Turkish Football Federation along with two of his teammates, Osayi-Samuel faced the possibility of disciplinary action.

However, according to reports from Turkish website A Spor, the 26-year-old has now been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.

While Osayi-Samuel has been exonerated, Trabzonspor will still face repercussions for the unruly behavior of their fans.

The club has been handed a punishment of six matches to be played behind closed doors as a consequence of the incident.

Osayi-Samuel’s actions during the altercation had garnered praise from Fenerbahce supporters, further complicating the narrative surrounding the incident.

With the episodes now settled, attention now turns to Trabzonspor’s upcoming matches.