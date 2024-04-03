Menu
President Tinubu Signs Student Loans Act Into Law, Prioritizing Access to Education

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

President Bola Tinubu officially enacted the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, during a ceremony on Wednesday. The bill, which received thorough review by both chambers of the National Assembly, aims to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme in Nigeria.

In his remarks, President Tinubu emphasized the significance of education in combating poverty and underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that all Nigerian children have access to quality education and opportunities for skill development.

The Student Loans Bill, sponsored by Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, seeks to address various issues related to the management, eligibility criteria, funding sources, and disbursement procedures of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Under the new legislation, NELFUND will be established as a legal entity empowered to provide loans to eligible Nigerians for tuition, fees, living expenses, and other educational needs at approved tertiary institutions and vocational training centers in the country.

Key changes proposed by the Bill include alterations to the management structure of NELFUND, elimination of income-based eligibility criteria, and expansion of loan coverage to include various institutional charges and maintenance allowances.

The enactment of this legislation signals a significant step towards promoting equal access to education and fostering human capital development in Nigeria.

