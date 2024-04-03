Passenger Revenue Dips by 2.64% for Nigeria Railway Corporation in 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) faced financial setbacks in 2023, reporting a loss of N119.85 million compared to its revenue figures from the previous year. Data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics revealed a decline in passenger revenue, dropping from N4,546,342,056 in 2022 to N4,426,495,760 in 2023, representing a decrease of 2.64% during the period. Passenger numbers also saw a significant decline, with 2,182,388 passengers transported in 2023 compared to 3,212,948 passengers in 2022, marking a 32.08% decrease.

The quarterly revenue for 2023 fluctuated, with declines observed particularly in the first quarter. In Q1 2023, the NRC received N768,438,658, a stark decrease from the N2,077,836,686 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Operations faced challenges exacerbated by prevailing insecurity, notably highlighted when train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route were suspended following a terrorist attack in March 2023. This attack resulted in tragic casualties, injuries, and abductions. Despite these challenges, operations resumed in January 2023 with enhanced security measures, including the installation of luggage scanners at key railway stations.