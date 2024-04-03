Over 572 Seizures Made: Customs Generates N10 Billion Duty-Paid Value

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported a significant revenue milestone for the first quarter of 2024, announcing a total revenue generation of N1.3 trillion. Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, revealed this achievement during a press briefing in Abuja, highlighting the remarkable performance in revenue collection.

Adeniyi disclosed that the NCS recorded over 572 seizures with a duty-paid value amounting to N10 billion. This surge in revenue represents a substantial increase of 122.35% compared to the same period last year, surpassing the Federal Government’s annual revenue target for the Service.

Additionally, the NCS generated N1.6 billion through its electronic auction platform inaugurated earlier in the quarter, demonstrating innovative revenue collection methods.

However, Adeniyi acknowledged challenges posed by fluctuations in the exchange rate regime, which disrupted customs activities. He cited a total of 28 directed rates by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the quarter, ranging from NGN 951.94 per USD 1 to NGN 1,662.35 per USD 1. These fluctuations, with an average applied rate of NGN 1,314.03 per USD 1, have impacted stakeholders and import activities.

Despite these challenges, Adeniyi expressed optimism about recent stability and noted collaborative efforts with the Minister of Finance to mitigate the potential impact of exchange rate fluctuations. The NCS remains committed to its revenue targets and efficient service delivery amidst evolving economic conditions.