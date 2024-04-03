Origin of My Stage Name and Voice-Over Journey, Segun Arinze Reveals

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Renowned Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze, recently shared the intriguing story behind the adoption of his stage name and his entry into the voice-over industry.

Arinze, formerly known as Segun Aina, disclosed that he transitioned to the name ‘Segun Arinze’ in 1991 during his pursuit of a music career. Recounting the incident during a conversation with Biola Bayo on the ‘TalktoB’ podcast, he revealed that a potential music contract prompted the change.

“In 1991, I was told someone wanted to sign me… So he called me and I signed the contract… Then the National Theatre was running an open theatre… Everywhere was ‘Segun Arinze, Segun Arinze’,” Arinze explained, shedding light on the transition from Segun Aina to Segun Arinze.

Arinze, now 58, also delved into his venture into the voice-over industry, crediting renowned radio broadcaster Soni Irabor for his introduction. Fondly reminiscing about his first voice-over gig in 1987, Arinze revealed that he earned N1,000 for the job, a significant sum at the time.

“Soni Irabor walks in someday… Then he heard me speak… He said, ‘You can do the voice.’… And I did the voice-over. He paid me N1000… That was 1987,” Arinze recounted, highlighting his initial foray into the voice-over world and the impact of the opportunity.

Arinze’s revelations provide a glimpse into the multifaceted journey of one of Nigeria’s esteemed actors, showcasing the diverse paths and experiences that have shaped his illustrious career.