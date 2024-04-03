Onyema: Air Peace Advocates for Government Support, Not Interested in National Carrier Status

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, emphasizes the need for government support to ease business operations for indigenous airlines, stressing that Air Peace is not pursuing national carrier status.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS, Onyema draws parallels with international counterparts, highlighting government support for airlines like Delta and Virgin Atlantic in the US and British Airways in the UK.

He urges Nigerians to support indigenous airlines, stating that all local carriers are flag carriers.

Onyema sheds light on challenges faced by Nigerian airlines, citing unfair treatment and operational hurdles, including instances where Air Peace was kept waiting at the airport despite being the only carrier for international operations.

Reacting to the fly Nigeria act proposal, Onyema supports the initiative, stating it will help conserve the country’s reserves and promote domestic air travel.