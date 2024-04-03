One dies as bus driver rams into vehicles in Lagos

April 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet-to-be identified male pedestrian was killed when a commercial bus rammed into two vehicles in Ketu, along the Mile 12- Ikorodu Expressway in Lagos State.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 2, 2024, when the speeding bus driver, who was conveying perishable items, lost control as a result of a brake failure.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement said the multiple accident occurred around 6:45 am.

According to Taofiq, a female passenger who was trapped inside one of the buses was rescued by LASTMA personnel.

“A commercial Toyota Hiace Bus (NSW 216 XA) fully loaded with pepper and other perishable items early this morning rammed into 2 other Volkswagen commercial buses and killed a pedestrian (male) at Ketu by Demuri Junction inward Kosofe, Lagos,” the statement read.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that an interstate Toyota Hiase commercial bus (NSW 216 XA) fully loaded with pepper and other perishable goods while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure rammed into another 2 commercial Volkswagen buses and killed a pedestrian waiting to board bus at Ketu Bus Stop by Demurin Junction along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

“Another trapped female passenger inside one of the Volkswagen commercial bus was rescued by LASTMA personnel and immediately handed over to Officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASMBUS)

“While the commercial bus driver was immediately apprehended by LASTMA personnel, policemen from Alapere Police Station provided security backup during the rescue operations.”

LASTMA Olawaye Olugbenga (Head, Zone 32 Ketu) who led the rescue operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated all commercial buses involved in the multiple accident to pave ways for an unhindered free vehicular movement inward Kosofe, Mile 12 area.

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki while appealing to pedestrians to always stay at government designated bus stops to board commercial buses, however warned both commercial and private car drivers to stop over-speeding and ensure their vehicles are properly checked.