Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

No more torture of suspects; we now conduct professional interviews — Police

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Nigeria Police Force said its officers will no longer torture suspects whenever they are arrested and held in the custody.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

His comment comes after the report of arrest of some suspected killers of the Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State.

According to the Force spokesperson, the police are now conscious of the provisions of the Anti-torture Act 2017 and conducting professional interviews.

Adejobi said the police do not need to torture anybody to get needed information, noting that though it may take them time to get information from suspects, they will surely get the information.

He said, “We don’t torture in the police again. That era has gone. We are actually carrying out what we call interview and interrogation sessions in a professional way to get them.

“We are conscious of the provisions Anti-torture Act of 2017. We don’t need to torture anybody. It may take us time to get information from them but we will surely get information from them.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Host Community Monarchs Praise Plant Director’s Leadership
Next article
Redline rail: Lagos taskforce impounds 359 Okada, demolishes shanties
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Redline rail: Lagos taskforce impounds 359 Okada, demolishes shanties

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The Lagos State Taskforce has commenced demolition of illegal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Pension & Retirement 0
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

South West 0
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Flying Eagles 0
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading