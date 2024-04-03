No more torture of suspects; we now conduct professional interviews — Police

The Nigeria Police Force said its officers will no longer torture suspects whenever they are arrested and held in the custody.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

His comment comes after the report of arrest of some suspected killers of the Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State.

According to the Force spokesperson, the police are now conscious of the provisions of the Anti-torture Act 2017 and conducting professional interviews.

Adejobi said the police do not need to torture anybody to get needed information, noting that though it may take them time to get information from suspects, they will surely get the information.

He said, “We don’t torture in the police again. That era has gone. We are actually carrying out what we call interview and interrogation sessions in a professional way to get them.

“We are conscious of the provisions Anti-torture Act of 2017. We don’t need to torture anybody. It may take us time to get information from them but we will surely get information from them.”