Nnamdi Kanu: Dont Let Our Brother Die In Prison, Family writes open letter to S’East govs

Family of Detained IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Urges South East Governors to Secure His Release Amid Health Concerns

In an open letter addressed to the South East Governors, the family of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pleaded for immediate action to secure his release from detention. The letter, penned by Prince Emmanuel Kanu on behalf of the family, highlights the deteriorating health of Kanu and emphasizes the urgency of the situation.

Expressing grave concern over Kanu’s well-being, Prince Emmanuel warns against allowing his brother to perish in custody, emphasizing the potential repercussions on the governors if they fail to intervene promptly. He accuses the authorities of politically motivated actions aimed at stifling Kanu’s activism and silencing his advocacy for justice and equality for the Igbo tribe and other Biafrans.

The letter underscores the family’s disappointment with the perceived inaction of the South East Governors in demanding Kanu’s release, despite his critical health condition. Prince Emmanuel implores the governors to set aside political differences and unite in advocating for Kanu’s freedom, stressing the imperative of engaging the Federal Government on the matter.

Drawing attention to the release of purported repentant terrorists compared to the continued detention of Kanu, Prince Emmanuel alleges a deliberate plot to silence his brother permanently. He calls for a thorough investigation into Kanu’s arrest and detention, demanding accountability for the violations of his rights.

The family’s open letter serves as a poignant appeal to the South East Governors, urging them to uphold justice, fairness, and human rights by taking decisive action to secure Kanu’s release before it’s too late.