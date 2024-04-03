Nkechi Blessing Sunday Marks Son Elijah’s Fifth Birthday with Heartfelt Message

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday is joyously celebrating her son Elijah’s fifth birthday, expressing her gratitude to God for blessing her with such a precious gift.

On her Instagram page, she shared several stunning pictures of Elijah, capturing the essence of the special occasion.

Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt message overflowing with love and appreciation. Nkechi poured out her heart, expressing her profound love for Elijah and describing him as a continuous source of blessings in her life.

In her message, she prayed for Elijah’s well-being and growth, asking for God’s abundant grace and mercy to accompany him on his journey through life.

Nkechi affectionately referred to Elijah as her “sonshine,” highlighting his intelligence and the immense pride she feels in being his mother. She also mentioned her late mother, Elijah’s grandmother, whom she believes would have been incredibly proud of him.

Concluding her message, Nkechi humbly requested prayers from her followers for Elijah’s continued happiness and success. She also cheekily mentioned that she styled Elijah for the birthday photoshoot.

The heartfelt post resonated with fans and followers, who joined Nkechi in celebrating Elijah’s special day and sending their best wishes for his future.