NITDA Warns of Rising Threat from Info Stealer Malware

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) alerts the public to a growing danger posed by Info Stealer Malware, which targets both individuals and organizations to pilfer sensitive data.

This malicious software, capable of harvesting usernames, passwords, and financial information without detection, has seen a recent surge in activity.

NITDA emphasizes that the consequences of such breaches can be severe, leading to compromised accounts, identity theft, and reputational damage.

To safeguard against this threat, NITDA advises caution when handling emails and links, avoiding downloads from untrusted sources, maintaining up-to-date security measures, and reporting any suspicious activity.

This warning follows NITDA’s earlier advisory regarding the exploitation of QR codes by fraudsters, highlighting the escalating cybercrime landscape in Nigeria.