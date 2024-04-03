Nigeria’s External Reserves Soar to $33.88bn As Forex Turnover Up $12.68 bn in Q1’24

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent measures to liberalize the foreign exchange market and boost dollar supply have yielded significant results, as evidenced by a 95% year-on-year increase in dollar turnover in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) during the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24). Data analysis from FMDQ revealed that turnover surged from $6.5 billion in Q1’23 to $12.68 billion in Q1’24.

Breaking down the quarterly turnover, January saw a turnover of $2.14 billion, which surged by 133.6% to $5 billion in February, and further increased by 10.8% to $5.54 billion in March. March’s turnover witnessed fluctuations, starting at $296 million in the first week, rising to $1.15 billion in the second week, falling by 26% to $848.36 billion in the third week, and eventually reaching $1.98 billion (the highest weekly turnover in March) in the fourth week.

Furthermore, Nigeria’s external reserves experienced a notable uptick, rising by 2.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $33.885 billion in Q1’24 from $32.912 billion at the end of Q4’24. This increase underscores the positive impact of the CBN’s policies aimed at stabilizing the forex market and shoring up reserves.

However, the performance of the naira in both the parallel and official markets was mixed during Q1’24. In NAFEM, the naira depreciated by 44.3% to N1,309.39 per dollar at the end of Q1’24, compared to N907.11 per dollar at the end of Q4’23. Conversely, in the parallel market, the naira appreciated by 3.1% to N1,290 per dollar in Q1’24 from N1,240 per dollar in Q4’23.

These developments underscore the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s forex market and the ongoing efforts to maintain stability amidst fluctuating economic conditions.