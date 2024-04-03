The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has given the green light for an increase in electricity tariffs specifically for customers classified under Band A. Vice Chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni, announced the approval during a press conference held in Abuja.

Under the new directive, customers categorized as Band A, who typically enjoy 20 hours of electricity supply daily, will now be required to pay N225 per kilowatt-hour, a significant increase from the previous rate of N66.

Oseni clarified that this adjustment affects only about 15 percent of electricity consumers who fall under the Band A classification, emphasizing that customers in Bands B and C will not experience any changes in their tariff rates.

Furthermore, NERC has identified discrepancies in the service delivery of some electricity distribution companies (DisCos) regarding the promised 20-hour supply to Band A customers. Consequently, several feeders initially labeled as Band A have been downgraded to Band B due to their failure to meet the required service standards.

To ensure compliance with the new tariff and service level commitments, DisCos have been instructed to establish rapid response teams in areas served by affected feeders. These teams will address any service disruptions promptly, with DisCos mandated to publish their contact details for customer accessibility.

In cases where DisCos fail to provide the promised 20-hour supply for seven consecutive days, the feeder will be immediately downgraded to reflect the actual service level. Additionally, DisCos must issue explanations for any service interruptions, both through bulk SMS to affected customers and formal submissions to the commission.

NERC’s decision to implement this tariff adjustment aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the electricity sector while ensuring that customers receive the quality of service they deserve.