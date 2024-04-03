“Nigerian Naira Undervalued by 30%: Renaissance Capital Africa Report”

Renaissance Capital Africa Report Forecasts Positive Outlook for Nigeria in 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the latest report from Renaissance Capital Africa, Nigeria is poised for a positive trajectory in 2024, characterized by a strengthening currency and an uptick in oil prices.

The report highlights that the Nigerian naira, currently trading at N1,303/$ as of March 28, remains significantly undervalued compared to its long-term average by approximately 30 percent. This undervaluation presents potential opportunities for investors, particularly in the capital market, which has already witnessed a 20 percent gain since the end of February.

Renaissance Capital Africa anticipates further gains in Nigerian equities, emphasizing that equities are currently trading at their cheapest levels in two decades when measured in US dollar terms. The firm suggests that monetary policy has become more prudent, instilling confidence among portfolio investors.

The report underscores the undervaluation of the naira compared to its historical average, positioning Nigeria as one of the most attractively priced markets in Africa. However, it also acknowledges risks such as a deteriorating current account, higher-than-expected inflation, and security concerns, which could impact the currency’s valuation.

Despite these risks, Renaissance Capital Africa identifies several positive factors for Nigeria, including the recent rise in oil prices during the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, the strengthening currency has made the headline fuel price less burdensome for the country.

The report notes that Nigeria’s recent economic policy shifts, including a significant interest rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria, have begun to attract investors’ attention. Combined with sensible monetary policies and a floating currency rate, Nigeria’s economic reforms are reshaping global perceptions of the African continent’s investment landscape.

In conclusion, Renaissance Capital Africa views 2024 as a turnaround year for Nigeria and other key frontier markets. Nigerian equities are perceived as undervalued, and the currency is considered the cheapest in Africa, signaling promising prospects for investors in the coming year.