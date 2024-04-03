Nigerian Manufacturers Seek Fair Regulatory Framework Amid Social Media Scrutiny

Nigerian manufacturers are urging for fair regulatory measures to shield them from the damaging effects of unverified social media allegations.

The call comes in the wake of a recent incident involving Erisco Foods and an unhappy customer, prompting the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to advocate for balanced regulations.

In a statement titled “Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Advocates for Balanced Regulatory Environment,” MAN’s Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, emphasized the need for a regulatory framework that ensures fairness for all stakeholders while safeguarding the interests of both consumers and manufacturers.

Ajayi-Kadir stressed the importance of protecting manufacturers from the detrimental impacts of social media defamation, highlighting the potential threat it poses to their businesses.

He urged regulators to acknowledge the challenges faced by manufacturers and promote consumer patronage while holding consumers accountable for spreading false information.

Referring to the recent Erisco Foods incident, where the company was vindicated after thorough investigations by regulatory agencies, MAN commended the efforts of these agencies in upholding fairness and truth.

The association underscored the critical role of consumer patronage in sustaining local manufacturing businesses and emphasized the need for a shift in consumer behavior towards supporting domestic goods.

MAN reiterated its commitment to advocating for balanced regulatory policies that foster a conducive environment for sustainable business growth in Nigeria.