News Analysis

Nigeria Implements 230% Tariff Hike for 1.9 Million Electricity Customers

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a significant move, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has increased electricity tariffs for 1,974,385 customers in Band A by a staggering 230%, raising the rate from N68 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to N225/kWh. This decision comes after months of the government failing to meet subsidy payment obligations to the Nigeria Electricity Market, citing the unsustainability of subsidy payments estimated to cost about N2.9 trillion this year.

Band A customers, defined as those receiving an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours or more, will no longer enjoy federal government subsidies on electricity. The tariff freeze, in effect since July 1, 2023, promised by President Bola Tinubu, has resulted in accumulating debts of N3.5 trillion to power generation companies and gas suppliers due to the government’s failure to pay any subsidy amounts.

NERC Vice Chairman, Mr. Musliu Oseni, explained that the reduction of the number of feeders meeting the Band A threshold from 875 to less than 500 aims to ensure that only customers receiving at least 20 hours of electricity daily are on Band A. Approximately 15% of the total 13,162,572 electricity customers nationwide will be affected by the tariff increase, with the remaining customers continuing to pay the old rate until supply improves and migrates to the new Band A.

The government hopes that the additional revenue generated from the tariff hike will attract investments into the sector and improve service delivery. Factors such as the increased price of gas to power and the rise in foreign exchange rates contributed to the decision to raise tariffs. NERC has also revised its Eligible Customer regulation, increasing the consumption threshold from 2MW/h to 6-20MW/h.

While the tariff increase aims to address financial challenges in the electricity sector, concerns remain about its impact on consumers, especially amid economic pressures. The move underscores the government’s efforts to ensure sustainability and viability in the electricity market, albeit at the expense of higher costs for certain consumer segments.

Previous article
Ghana to raise cocoa farmgate price by up to 50%
Next article
Dangote Refinery to Begin Petrol Deliveries in Nigerian Filling Station Next Month
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

