Napoli Eyes Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface as Potential Osimhen Replacement

As speculation mounts over Victor Osimhen’s departure from Napoli, Serie A champions Napoli are eyeing Bayer 04 Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as a possible replacement Osimhen linked with a summer move away, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is open to offers for Osimhen, who has a €130 million release clause in his contract.

Recent reports suggest Osimhen has agreed to personal terms with Chelsea, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

With Osimhen’s potential exit looming, Napoli has identified Boniface as a promising candidate to fill the void.

The Nigerian striker has impressed in his debut season at Leverkusen, netting 16 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

Italian transfer expert Niccolò Ceccarini reveals that Boniface is among the strikers Napoli is considering as Osimhen’s replacement.

Other options include David from Lille, Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, and Benjamin Sesko. However, Leverkusen is reluctant to part ways with Boniface unless a bid of around €55 million is tabled.