Naira sells below 1,280/$ at official, parallel markets, Gains 21% Since Forex Reform

Amidst positive developments in Nigeria’s foreign exchange landscape, the Naira commenced the month of April on a strong footing, strengthening to N1,278.58 against the United States dollar, reflecting an increase of N30.81 compared to last week Thursday’s closing rate.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This surge marks a significant milestone as the indicative exchange rate for the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market dipped below the N1,300 ceiling for the first time since January 26, 2024. Notably, the Naira had depreciated to as low as N1,615/$1 on March 13, 2024, before experiencing a remarkable turnaround.

The recent appreciation of the Naira can be attributed to a series of comprehensive forex policy reforms initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), resulting in a gain of over 21 percent on the dollar since March. Key measures include the unification of exchange rate windows, liberalisation of the FX market, and the clearance of FX backlog obligations.

Moreover, heightened forex turnover, bolstered by a $2.5 billion boost in dollar supply by the CBN and other banking institutions over the past two weeks, underscores the market’s resilience and vitality.

In parallel market transactions, the Naira further strengthened to N1,220, with Bureau De Change operators reporting increased demand and a positive outlook. The CBN’s direct sale of foreign exchange to operators at competitive rates has significantly contributed to the appreciation of the Naira, fostering improved trading activities.

Currency analysts anticipate that the Naira will sustain its upward trajectory against the dollar in April, supported by ongoing CBN interventions and favorable market dynamics. The reactivation of Bureaux de Change operations has notably enhanced dollar liquidity in the retail segment, further bolstering confidence in the Naira’s resilience.