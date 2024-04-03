MultiChoice Board Reverses Decision: Imtiaz Patel to Remain Chairman During Canal+ Deal

In a surprising turn of events, the MultiChoice board has decided to retain Imtiaz Patel as chairman until the conclusion of the Canal+ transaction. This decision contradicts the previous announcement of Patel’s resignation, originally set for April 1st.

According to a recent shareholder update, MultiChoice believes that continuity is vital during this pivotal period, prompting the extension of Patel’s tenure.

This move underscores the board’s commitment to ensuring stability and consistent leadership throughout the negotiation and finalization of the Canal+ deal.

Canal+, a prominent French media conglomerate, currently holds more than 35 percent of MultiChoice shares.

Earlier this year, Canal+ made a non-binding indicative offer to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of MultiChoice.

Although MultiChoice initially rejected the offer, Canal+ later increased its offer price to R125 per MultiChoice ordinary share.

Regulatory authorities in South Africa intervened, mandating Canal+ to make a mandatory offer for the remaining shares in MultiChoice after reaching a certain percentage of shareholding.

This development marks significant progress in the ongoing negotiations between MultiChoice and Canal+, with Patel’s continued leadership expected to play a crucial role in navigating the complexities of the transaction.